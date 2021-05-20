Looking for a job? NoVa companies are hiring entry-level positions

Here's more information on how you can register to attend.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of Virginia companies are looking to hire thousands of entry-level professionals during a virtual career fair on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

So, recent college graduates or anyone looking to get in the door for their next career or enter the workforce, this is your chance to connect with some of the most innovative companies hiring in Northern Virginia.

The industries at the virtual career fair range from software, cybersecurity, research and even real estate.

Job seekers will be able to browse through more than 25 companies, virtually of course, and enter companies’ booths, view open positions, engage in video conferencing and chat with Human Resources representatives in real-time right at home on the computer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the country's economy in a drastic way. According to the Fairfax County Economic Development (FCEDA), hiring for entry-level college graduate positions has dropped 45%. Data also shows that 1 in 4 people over 45 have even considered a career change during the pandemic.

“We want to let anyone looking to start or restart their career – from recent college graduates and retired members of our military to parents reentering the workforce – that Northern Virginia is the place to do it,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “We couldn’t be prouder to be partner with such a diverse group of companies to introduce fresh faces to an incredible place to live and work.”

So, here's the list of participating employers:

Altamira

AOC Solutions

ASM Research

Carasoft

Cox Communications

Devensoft

Employment Enterprises

GCOM

Granules

ID.Me

IntelliDyne

Interstate

ManTech

Orpheus

Perfecta

Pyramid Academy

Ridgeline

ScienceLogic

Stratford Capital Group

Unison

The event is FREE and will be hosted by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) in collaboration with the eSports community and outreach to more than 100 colleges and universities across the country.

Don't sweat it, you don't have to be in Northern Virginia to participate. Just have your laptop ready. To register for the virtual career fair, click here.