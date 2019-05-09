ARLINGTON, Va. — A northern Virginia county is taking down highway signs honoring the president of the Confederacy.

In May, a state panel approved Arlington County's request to change the name of U.S. Route 1 in the county from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.

County workers will begin changing the street signs Thursday morning.

The city of Alexandria made a similar change at the start of the year.

The highway carried the Jefferson Davis name since 1922.

The county estimates it will have to spend $17,000 to pay for the new street signs.

