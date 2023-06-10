James Madison High School basketball coach accused of stealing money from school event

Police did not say how much the coach reportedly stole or what the event was.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRFAX, Va. — A high school basketball coach is facing charges after police say he stole money from a school event.

Drew Smerdzinski, 33, works at James Madison High School in Fairfax County.

In July, detectives began investigating the coach after receiving a tip from the Human Resources Section of Fairfax County Public Schools. That tip regarded "potential misappropriation of funds."

After a three-month investigation, Smerdzinski was arrested and charged with embezzling money from a school event.

Police have not said how much money Smerdzinski is accused of stealing or what the school event was when it was taken.

Smerdzinski has since been released on an unsecured bond and suspended from his position following the arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes detectives at 703-246-7800, option 1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

READ NEXT:

WATCH NEXT: Middle school teacher arrested for grabbing boy by the neck in Virginia