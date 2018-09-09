MIDDLEBURG, Va. -- A Jack Russell Terrier is missing after being stolen from a vehicle in Middleburg, Virginia on Saturday night.

Middleburg Police posted a photo of the dog on their Facebook page after the Terrier and another dog were stolen from a car parked in the lot behind a BB&T.

In their Facebook post, police tell the person who took the dogs that they “’may’ have thought that you were doing the right thing because they were left in a vehicle. What you did was to commit a felony.”

One of the dogs has already been recovered.

They’re asking the person(s) responsible to “do the right thing” and come forward with the dog or leave him at their door.

In the meantime, police are reviewing security footage from nearby businesses. Anyone with information is urged to contact Middleburg Police.

