Ireland's Four Courts in Arlington will reopen doors to guests in August 2023

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington's popular Irish pub - Ireland's Four Courts - will be reopening its doors to guests again this summer, a year after a car crash and fire left the restaurant severely damaged.

On the evening of Aug. 12, 2022, a vehicle crashed into the Virginia restaurant, located on Wilson Boulevard. The crash then caused a fire to spark, leading to the damage to the building, according to Arlington authorities.

The fiery car crash, which involved a rideshare driver and a passenger, left 15 people suffering injuries. The act was not intentional, but was likely due to a medical emergency the driver had prior to the crash, officials said. Alcohol was also ruled out as a factor in the incident.

Now, the restaurant has listed on its website that it will be welcoming everyone back in August. The business confirmed this info to WUSA9 on St. Patrick's Day.

"Demolition started in February. As we broke stuff off and cleared everything out we realized the damage was more extensive than we thought initially," Managing Partner Dave Cahill said in a previous interview with WUSA9.