One year after crash, Ireland's Four Courts hopes to reopen after Labor Day

ARLINGTON, Va. — A beloved Arlington pub is close to opening its doors once again. Ireland's Four Courts says it is aiming to be back open after the Labor Day holiday in September.

The pub posted the latest update on social media earlier this week, marking one year since the building was severely damaged in a fiery crash.

"In that time the level of support that we have received from our local community in Arlington and our friends across the country has been heartwarming. We want to thank all of you. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the pub soon," the bar said.

Owners say they are hoping to pass inspections by the end of the month. An exact reopening date is not yet known.

On Aug. 12, 2022, more than a dozen people were injured after the rideshare crashed into Ireland's Four Courts on Wilson Boulevard. Nine people were hospitalized, four in critical condition and five others with injuries that weren't life-threatening. Six other people were treated at the scene by first responders and later released.

The act was not intentional, but was likely due to a medical emergency the driver had prior to the crash, officials said.