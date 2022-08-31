Virginia State Police search for car wanted in Beltway road rage shooting

Police say a driver's vehicle was shot at while traveling on I-495 near Exit 52B in Fairfax County on Aug. 25.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are searching for a car in connection to a shooting on Interstate 495 last week.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on August 25. That's when Virginia State Police were notified by a driver who said his car was shot at as he and another car were heading north on I-495 approaching Exit 52B in Fairfax County.

Police say both vehicles pulled off onto the exit ramp and the shooting suspect got out of his car and fired multiple shots at the victim. Then the shooting suspect got back in his car and drove away.

The victim was not injured, according to police.

VSP troopers arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, and continue to follow leads.

Now, VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office has identified and is looking to locate a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

Investigators have identified the vehicle as a blue, two-door Honda Civic with Virginia license plate TWW 9398.