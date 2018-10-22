(MANASSAS, Va.) -- Manassas City Police said they are investigating a threat made to two area schools over the weekend.

Officials were alerted on Sunday to a threat made to Baldwin Elementary School and Osbourn High School through Instagram.

Police said members of the Patrol Services Division and Investigative Services Division are looking into the threat but the investigation is still in the early stages.

Officials have not identified a suspect.

There will be increased police presence at the two schools on Monday according to Manassas City Police.

