x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Alexandria will get a new large-scale vaccination site through Inova Health System partnership

The new Inova Stonebridge Vaccination Center, located in Alexandria, will have the capacity to vaccinate at least 6,000 people daily.
Credit: AP
In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, photo Peter Thomas, 58, receives his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria, Virginia, will soon have a large-scale vaccination site open through Inova Health System, according to a news release from officials.

The new Inova Stonebridge Vaccination Center, located in Alexandria, will have the capacity to vaccinate at least 6,000 people daily, as vaccine supplies allow, said officials. 

"Along with AHD’s vaccine clinics, private providers and pharmacies, the Inova facility adds another option for vaccinating more eligible Alexandrians once vaccine supplies significantly increase," said officials in a statement to WUSA9.

Vaccination efforts are moving along in Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam called the COVID-19 vaccine a "light at the end of a long tunnel, and that light gets brighter every day."

Northam explained, “We are now in what we hope is the final phase of this pandemic and the future really does look hopeful.”

At Northam’s press conference on Tuesday, he said 18 percent of people in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

More than 850,000 Virginians are fully vaccinated and Virginia is averaging 51,000 shots a day. Northam said the goal is to have everyone in Virginia fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by summer.

RELATED: Virginia loosening some COVID restrictions starting Monday

RELATED: TIMELINE: 18,000 dead. 1 million sick. It's been a roller coaster of a year since the first case of COVID in the DMV

RELATED: Take a tour of Arlington County's first mass vaccination site

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news

 