Alexandria will get a new large-scale vaccination site through Inova Health System partnership

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria, Virginia, will soon have a large-scale vaccination site open through Inova Health System, according to a news release from officials.

The new Inova Stonebridge Vaccination Center, located in Alexandria, will have the capacity to vaccinate at least 6,000 people daily, as vaccine supplies allow, said officials.

"Along with AHD’s vaccine clinics, private providers and pharmacies, the Inova facility adds another option for vaccinating more eligible Alexandrians once vaccine supplies significantly increase," said officials in a statement to WUSA9.

Vaccination efforts are moving along in Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam called the COVID-19 vaccine a "light at the end of a long tunnel, and that light gets brighter every day."

Northam explained, “We are now in what we hope is the final phase of this pandemic and the future really does look hopeful.”

At Northam’s press conference on Tuesday, he said 18 percent of people in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.