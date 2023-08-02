Stafford Co. deputy rescues injured hawk from auto shop parking lot

Tuesday morning, "Jimmy Talon" was rescued from a Stafford County repair shop and brought to a rescue center for rehabilitation.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday morning, an auto repair shop found a hawk in their back parking lot, ground-bound with a damaged wing. Although Ferry Farm Repair shop prides themselves on their ability to fix almost anything, a poor injured hawk in their parking lot was not in the automobile repair shop’s wheelhouse.

At 9:50 a.m., Tuesday morning, Deputy K.L. Busch responded to a call from Ferry Farm Repair in Stafford County, about a hawk sitting idle in their back parking lot. The reports claimed that the hawk appeared to have a damaged wing, and that the bird seemed unable to fly.

The deputy sheriff arrived at the shop and found the perishing hawk. She learned that the bird was unable to fly due to his damaged leg and wing. The County has not released the full nature or extent of the bird’s injuries, but have described the injuries as severe enough to keep the bird loafing on the ground.

Deputy K.L. Busch rescued this hawk today on Jennifer Lane. He has a leg and wing injury and is unable to fly. Virginia Wildlife Rescue League is taking him to get care at a rehabilitation facility. Thank you Deputy Busch! pic.twitter.com/Fso02ep0Pg — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) April 20, 2022

After assessing the injuries to “Jimmy Talon”— the newly named hawk — the deputy reached out to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center for the bird’s rehabilitation. According to the Wildlife Center, Jimmy hurt his wing by hitting the side of a home. Jimmy is now in custody and receiving treatment for his injuries.

This adult Cooper's Hawk was brought to us after hitting the side of a home. Thanks to Stafford County Shelter for rescuing & holding this bird until we could arrange transport to our hospital! pic.twitter.com/ztmomVXWpy — Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (@BRWildlifeCtr) March 11, 2023

Hopefully, after his treatment, Jimmy will soon be soaring through the skies once more. Once Jimmy is released, residents in Stafford County should keep their eyes peeled for the sweet little hawk — healthy and flying high once again.

