Eagle found injured at Wawa parking lot in Stafford County

The sheriff's office closed their post by commending their Animal Control Division for their great work with handling the job.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An injured eagle will live to fly another day after possibly being hit by a car in a Stafford County parking lot Monday morning.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office announced the rescue on their Facebook page around 8:45 a.m. along with a photo of the eagle and a responding officer side-by-side.

The post stated that Deputy L. C. Hopkins rescued her first eagle with the help of Sergeant A. J. McCall. The injured eagle was located in the parking lot of the Wawa on Austin Park Drive, off of U.S. Route 1, in Stafford and unable to fly.

"We believe he was hit by a car," the Facebook post stated.

Deputies say the eagle is set to receive care and treatment for the injuries it sustained. They also stated that they hope to release the eagle back in Stafford County soon.