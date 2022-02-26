Loudoun County ends mask mandate in all county facilities

The indoor mask mandate is lifted in Loudoun County-owned and operated facilities.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Loudoun County Government released a statement stating the mask requirement in county facilities will no longer be in effect. The statement also mentioned social distancing will end effective immediately.

Loudoun County's ending of the mask mandate and social distancing requirement is based on the new guidance that was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Feb. 25.

The CDC outlined the new guidance and approach to mask wearing by measuring the community level of COVID-19. The levels can help determine the type of precaution needs to be taken in the community and is broken down in low, medium, and high levels.

Loudoun County employees who are not fully vaccinated or work in health care are not generally impacted by the end of the mask requirement.

The lowest level advises people to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

The medium level advises those who are at high risk for severe illness to speak with their doctor on what precautions they may need to take and when they should wear a mask. It also advises people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if they feel symptoms of COVID-19.

The high level advises people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if there are symptoms of COVID-19 and additional precautions may be needed for those who are at high risk for severe illness.