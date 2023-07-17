In-home day care owner left 7 children as young as 5 months old alone, police say

When officers walked inside, they reportedly found six more children, between the ages of 5 months old and 5 years old, without any supervision.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 69-year-old woman is facing charges after police say she left a group of children, as young as 5 months old, alone inside an apartment in Woodbridge Friday afternoon.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the Misty Ridge Apartments in the 15000 block of Sunny Ridge Court around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a child walking around by themselves.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy alone outside the complex.

While checking the area, police found an open door to one of the units, which they later discovered was being used as an in-home day care.

When officers walked inside, they reportedly found six more children, between the ages of 5 months old and 5 years old, without any supervision. The children were not injured.

Investigators say the day care owner, later identified as 69-year-old Rebecca Dickens, eventually arrived at the apartment and was arrested.

Dickens has been charged with one count of felony child neglect and six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is being held without bond.

WATCH NEXT: New Virginia child care bill could help with costs