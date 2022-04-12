I-95 in Stafford back open following 6-vehicle crash, VSP says

The crash involved three tractor trailers, two pick-up trucks and a car, according to Virginia State Police

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Drivers in Stafford County should expect delays on Interstate 95 Southbound Tuesday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

All I-95 southbound lanes were closed near exit 140 (Courthouse Road) early Tuesday because of a crash involving six vehicles. All lanes were back open and detours were lifted around 4:15 a.m.

Drivers should expect some residual delays. Check our live traffic map for the latest.

According to the VSP Culpeper Barrack, the crash was first reported around 2:20 a.m. The crash involved three tractor trailers, two pick-up trucks, and a car, VSP officials said. No injuries were reported. Police have not determined what led to the crash.

Tow trucks were able to clear the scene about two hours after the initial crash was reported. No accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.