x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

I-95 in Stafford back open following 6-vehicle crash, VSP says

The crash involved three tractor trailers, two pick-up trucks and a car, according to Virginia State Police
Credit: VDOT

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Drivers in Stafford County should expect delays on Interstate 95 Southbound Tuesday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles.

All I-95 southbound lanes were closed near exit 140 (Courthouse Road) early Tuesday because of a crash involving six vehicles. All lanes were back open and detours were lifted around 4:15 a.m. 

Drivers should expect some residual delays. Check our live traffic map for the latest.

According to the VSP Culpeper Barrack, the crash was first reported around 2:20 a.m. The crash involved three tractor trailers, two pick-up trucks, and a car, VSP officials said. No injuries were reported. Police have not determined what led to the crash.

Tow trucks were able to clear the scene about two hours after the initial crash was reported. No accident reconstruction team was called to the scene. 

Credit: VDOT

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Fiery tractor-trailer crash leaves one dead, lanes closed on I-66

RELATED: Good Samaritans pull driver, passenger away from burning car on Capitol Hill

RELATED: 10-year-old boy dies following crash with Metrobus, mother says

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Capitol Riot Cases: Former VA police officer found guilty on all counts