I-95 in Stafford back open following 6-vehicle crash, VSP says

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Drivers in Stafford County should expect delays on Interstate 95 Southbound Tuesday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles.
All I-95 southbound lanes were closed near exit 140 (Courthouse Road) early Tuesday because of a crash involving six vehicles. All lanes were back open and detours were lifted around 4:15 a.m.
Drivers should expect some residual delays. Check our live traffic map for the latest.
According to the VSP Culpeper Barrack, the crash was first reported around 2:20 a.m. The crash involved three tractor trailers, two pick-up trucks, and a car, VSP officials said. No injuries were reported. Police have not determined what led to the crash.
Tow trucks were able to clear the scene about two hours after the initial crash was reported. No accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.