Ribbon cut on new I-95 express lane extension in Virginia

The goal of the new "95 Express Lanes" is to reduce congestion on a corridor that is known as one of the worst bottlenecks in the DMV region.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — It's a big day for commuters in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Commonwealth transportation officials finally cut the ribbon on a years-long transportation project. The I-95 Express Lanes extension will be open to drivers starting Thursday night. The governor called it "one of the most challenging stretches of highway in the nation."

The extension allows drivers to quickly travel from Fredericksburg to Northern Virginia. It picks up where the existing lanes end in Stafford at Route 610, and extends all the way to Route 17 in Fredericksburg.

"We want to do the best we can to open up that travel and really unlock gridlock in one of the fastest growing places on 95," said Mike McGurk, spokesperson for Transurban.

“This extension provides 10 miles of new interstate capacity to consistently move people and goods between the Richmond and Northern Virginia regions and delivers new ridesharing opportunities for people living and working in the Fredericksburg region,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich.

From groundbreaking to completion, the extension is expected to deliver economic development benefits to the Fredericksburg and Stafford communities by creating more than 9,100 jobs, generating $1.1 billion in economic activity, and investing over $75 million in procurement from DBE and SWaM-designated businesses.

“Our robust economy is getting another boost today as the 95 Express Lanes provide faster, more reliable transportation along one of the Commonwealth’s busiest stretches of highway,” Youngkin said in a statement.