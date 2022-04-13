Nutley Street to I-66 traffic changes in place until July 2022

Drivers from Nutley Street will use a new temporary ramp and traffic signal to reach I-66 West. Here's what to know.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax drivers should be aware of new traffic changes in place for the next three months. The changes are in place while construction of the redesigned Nutley Street and I-66 Interchange continues as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says that during the early morning hours of Thursday, April 14, drivers should expect the following traffic pattern change, weather permitting:

Nutley Street North and South to I-66 West

The current ramp from northbound Nutley Street to westbound I-66 and the current temporary ramp from southbound Nutley Street to westbound I-66 will both close.

From southbound Nutley Street, drivers will access I-66 West by turning left at the traffic signal onto a new ramp that will merge into the current loop ramp from northbound Nutley Street to I-66 West

From northbound Nutley Street, drivers will access I-66 West by continuing a short distance beyond the current entrance to the loop ramp to I-66 West, then turning right at the traffic signal to reach the loop ramp.

Drivers traveling from northbound Nutley Street to westbound I-66 should be alert for southbound Nutley Street traffic merging onto the ramp from the left.

Two travel lanes will continue on north- and southbound Nutley Street through the interchange.

Lane closure details to implement the traffic pattern change include:

Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14

Ramp from Nutley Street North to I-66 West

The ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be directed to continue north, stay to the left and make a U-turn from the left-most left turn lane at the traffic signal at Virginia Center Boulevard onto southbound Nutley Street, then follow signs to I-66 West.

Ramps from I-66 West to Nutley Street North and South

The ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will be directed farther west to the exit to Vienna/Fairfax/GMU Station, stay to the right onto Country Creek Road, continue onto Virginia Center Boulevard, then at the traffic signal turn left to northbound Nutley Street or turn

Nutley Street North and South between Virginia Center Boulevard and Saintsbury Drive

The right lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns on Nutley Street near I-66 as construction continues throughout 2022. Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs, VDOT says.