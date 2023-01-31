Virginia's Human Trafficking Commission releases report

Human trafficking is the fastest growing source of profit for organized crime worldwide. Here is how the Commonwealth plans on addressing it.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND, Va. — The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support in Virginia has released its report with recommendations on how to end human trafficking for good in the Commonwealth.

Its recommendations focus on reducing the number of human trafficking incidents as well as identifying solutions to fight against the epidemic.

On Jan. 15, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Order 7 establishing the Commission.

It was created to study human trafficking in Virginia, combat human trafficking, and reduce the amount of human trafficking incidents, as well as work to identify solutions. During its creation, the commission was charged with finding solutions to the problem and then relaying recommendations to the governor.

The commission met on nine occasions before releasing its final report and the following recommendations.

Officials claim human trafficking affects individuals of every race, gender, socio-economic class, community type, and immigration status. It disproportionately impacts African Americans and people of color.

In the report, the commission said, "The primary purpose of human trafficking is the same today as it has been throughout human history: to own another person, their time, their work, their future, and their well-being."

Executive Order Goal 1:

Increase enforcement through focused initiatives.

Holding both traffickers and customers accountable.

Expanding partnerships with Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces.

Developing an executable plan to eliminate illicit massage businesses from the state.

Executive Order Goal 2:

Empowering trafficking survivors through a regime of direct funding and partnerships.

Partnering with nonprofits and the private sector to increase the provision of resources survivors need for mental and behavioral recovery and wellness.

Executive Order Goal 3:

Enhance education and training of law enforcement and first observers.

As read in the report, "Every day, people are unknowingly the 'first observers' of a trafficking victim. By increasing awareness of the signs of potential trafficking and appropriate ways to intervene, including for teachers, school officials and students, the likelihood of victim rescue and perpetrator accountability is dramatically increased."

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information to report about this type of criminal activity, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.