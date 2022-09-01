2 departments battle house fire in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. — All residents are safe but a house was severely damaged by a fire that broke out in McLean late Saturday night.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Arlington Fire and EMS were called out to a report of a fire on Dominion Hill Court around 10:45 p.m. Crews found the house to be fully engulfed in flames and a second alarm for assistance went out.
All occupants of the house were safe with no reported injuries, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.
No immediate cause of the blaze or damage estimates were made available.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises that half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, and provides tips to prevent winter home fires:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from any heat source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters.
- Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible.
- Plug only 1 heat-producing appliance (like a space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time.
- Have a qualified professional clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year.
- Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container, and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.
- Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month.
- Do not leave candles burning unattended.
