2 departments battle house fire in McLean

The fire broke out at a home on Dominion Hill Court just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

MCLEAN, Va. — All residents are safe but a house was severely damaged by a fire that broke out in McLean late Saturday night.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Arlington Fire and EMS were called out to a report of a fire on Dominion Hill Court around 10:45 p.m. Crews found the house to be fully engulfed in flames and a second alarm for assistance went out.

All occupants of the house were safe with no reported injuries, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

No immediate cause of the blaze or damage estimates were made available.

