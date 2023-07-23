House fire in Fairfax County started by electrical outlet, causes $317,510 in damages

​A smoke detector in the home alerted three people who were inside the house, all three were able to escape the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officials say a house fire in Fairfax County, which caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, was started by an electrical outlet.

According to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the home on Parliament Drive in the Kings Park area just before 8:30 a.m. on July 18.

When crews arrived, along with help from the City of Fairfax Fire Department, they found a two-story home on fire. Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

A smoke detector in the home alerted three people who were inside the house, all three were able to escape the fire. One of them reportedly tried to put out the fire before a bystander called 911.

The three occupants were taken to an area hospital for help with minor injuries and for evaluation.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom and was caused by an "electrical event involving an electrical outlet." The fire caused around $317,510 in damages.

Those who live in the house are receiving help from the Red Cross.

WATCH NEXT: Firefighters caught in intense fight with man they responded to help in DC