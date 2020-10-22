Man killed in Falls Church overnight

One person has been arrested following the incident, police say.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A domestic-related incident turned deadly after a man is said to have killed another man in Falls Church overnight Wednesday, Fairfax County Police said.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Watters Glen Court in the Falls Church area of Dunn Loring for a homicide investigation.

Police said officers were able to contain the scene and arrest a man involved in the crime. They said the incident was isolated and there is no apparent threat to the community.

Police believe the homicide was a domestic-related incident.

At this time, there is no information on the events leading up to the homicide.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.