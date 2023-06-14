Home vandalized in Prince William Co.

Additionally, a flag that had been displayed on a fence had been torn down.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after someone vandalized a home in Woodbridge Monday night.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Delaney Road just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the homeowner had heard noise earlier in the evening and decided to check it out. When they walked outside, the homeowner found the house had been egged, two exterior porch lights were damaged and derogatory language was spray painted on the porch.

The spray paint was removed without causing permanent damage, police say. While the language was derogatory, investigators claim it was not threatening harm to the people who live in the home.

While investigating, officers found two more homes in the area had also been egged.

No permanent damage has been reported.

There is no suspect information available at this time.