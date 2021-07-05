x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

Police: Man hospitalized after hit and run crash in Fairfax

The crash happened in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Mount Vernon District of Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was struck in a hit and run in Fairfax, Va. Monday morning, according to Fairfax County Police.

The crash happened in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Mount Vernon District of Fairfax County.

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries following the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A woman believed to have been the driver that struck the victim left the scene after the crash. Police said the officers know who the woman is.

At this time, Fairfax County Police are actively investigating the hit and run.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.