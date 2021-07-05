Police: Man hospitalized after hit and run crash in Fairfax

The crash happened in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Mount Vernon District of Fairfax County.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was struck in a hit and run in Fairfax, Va. Monday morning, according to Fairfax County Police.

The crash happened in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Mount Vernon District of Fairfax County.

Police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries following the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A woman believed to have been the driver that struck the victim left the scene after the crash. Police said the officers know who the woman is.

At this time, Fairfax County Police are actively investigating the hit and run.

