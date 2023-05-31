Arlington high school soccer player among victims in Memorial Day drug-related robbery

Washington-Liberty High School Senior Braden Deahl was a “beloved member,” according to the principal.

ARLINGTON, Va. — One of the two people killed during a robbery in Falls Church was a student at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington.

Fairfax County Police said 18-year-old Braden Deahl was found with a stab wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Falls Church on Memorial Day.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tony Hall said, “It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our seniors, Braden Deahl, died on Monday. Braden was a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family, and impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members. He brought much joy to all who knew him, especially his soccer teammates and fellow 12th graders. We all deeply feel his loss.”

Deahl played defense for the high school varsity soccer team, according to the roster. He was also a member of a travel team with the Arlington Soccer Association for four years.

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved varsity team member Sr. Braden Deahl. He will be deeply missed by his coaches, teammates and the staff of W-L. pic.twitter.com/TzVGFYLqRK — WL SOCCER (@WL_Soccer) May 31, 2023

Deahl had just committed to playing for St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He was described as competitive, a strong athlete and motivated to do better with the potential go to professional.

“We are just very stunned," Jerome Boettcher of the Arlington Soccer Association said. “He had just got back from this past year from a knee operation. He got back this winter and really worked hard. He was kind of a model to show other players even with adversity you face, you put in the hard work, and you can still get rewarded.”

Investigators have arrested two people in connection to the crime: 18-year-old Vladimir Garcia Montes of Falls Church and a 17-year-old boy; both are charged with robbery resulting in death.

According to the McLean Police District, officers were called to the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane just after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Jonas Skinner dead in the laundry room of an apartment building. He had reportedly been shot in the upper body.

Three other victims were located in the area, including Deahl who was found suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot. Deahl was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

UPDATE: Additional Arrest Announced in Sunday's Double Homicide. https://t.co/rP4sjvmtIG pic.twitter.com/EU4EUrrE7H — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 31, 2023

The two other victims, only identified as juveniles, were taken to an area hospital for treatment. How the victims were injured is unclear, but police believe both will survive.

The police department said the stabbing and shooting happened during a drug-related robbery.