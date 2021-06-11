Police: 14-year-old seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Herndon

The teen was taken to a hospital in the area for his serious injuries.

HERNDON, Va. — A 14-year-old teen boy was seriously injured Friday afternoon when he was struck by an SUV in Herndon, Virginia, near the intersection of Centreville Road and Parcher Avenue, according to officials in the county.

The SUV did stay at the scene of the crash, according to officials.

No further information has been provided by county law enforcement or officials. And, it is not known at this time if the driver of the SUV faces any charges for the crash.