Man arrested after a person killed inside a home in Herndon, police say

HERNDON, Va. — Police arrested a man Sunday evening for the death of another person at a home in Herndon, Virginia, according to the town's police department in a statement to WUSA9.

Officers of the Herndon Police Department responded to the homicide scene around 5 p.m. after a person called dispatch to perform a welfare check at a home in the 100 block of Laurel Way, according to the department.

The victim and the suspect are not related but are known to each other, said the Herndon Police Department.

The man suspected of this crime is in custody, and no information has been released on the victim because family notifications are still being made, said the police department.

The person who called police dispatch to ask for a welfare check was neither the suspect fo the victim, said police.