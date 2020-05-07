Virginia man drowns at Leesylvania State Park on July Fourth

Warm weather draws many people to area lakes and rivers, and across the DMV, swimmers have needed to be rescued this summer.

HERNDON, Va. — On Friday night Prince William County Police officers responded to Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge just before 8 p.m. to assist the Department of Game & Inland Fisheries with a missing person.

The investigation revealed that the missing person, identified as Nasir Ahmad Malukazai, 32, of Herndon, Virginia, was last seen swimming at the park.

The area in and around the park was searched without locating Malukazai.

Search efforts were aided by units from Prince William Fire & Rescue, Fairfax County, the Coast Guard, and Charles County Maryland, Search efforts continued throughout the night.

Police said at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday members from the Prince William County Police Underwater Search & Rescue Team located Malukazai deceased in the water. No foul play is suspected in his death at this time.

In another incident on Saturday afternoon, rescue units from Montgomery, Fairfax and Loudoun counties and the U.S. Park Police helicopter searched the Potomac River for a reported missing teen kayaker in the area of Beall's Island in Montgomery County.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that the search had a good outcome as the teenager was found safe.