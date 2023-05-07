House fire in Fairfax Co. that displaced 12, caused thousands in damages caused by improperly discarded fireworks

Damages as a result of the fire are approximately $371,290.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERNDON, Va. — Fire investigators in Fairfax County have determined the cause of a house fire that left 12 residents displaced on the Fourth of July to be improperly discarded fireworks.

At 12:55 a.m. on the Fourth, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, along with several other fire agencies, responded to reports of a house fire in the 600 block of Stuart Court in Herndon.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing from the front and side of the home. By 1:46 a.m., the fire was said to be under control with crews hitting hotspots. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no reported firefighter injuries.

Investigators say 12 occupants were home at the time of the fire. All safely evacuated and called 911.

After further investigation, it was determined that the fire originated near a sliding glass door, inside a screened-in patio.

Investigators say the fire was caused by improperly discarded fireworks. It was determined to be accidental in nature.

The Red Cross is currently assisting those displaced as a result of the flames.

Investigators say damages as a result of the fire are approximately $371,290.

WATCH NEXT: