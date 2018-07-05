A massive effort is underway to help more than 100 people displaced by several big fires in Fairfax County.

There’s an easy way for you to help the people who’ve lost all of their possessions.

“I loved living here. I was really happy here. I moved in and I thought I had a home for the rest of my life. My son lives here in Centerville, said Janice Smith.

She just moved in to the Forest Glen Senior apartment community last month. Now, like everyone else in this building, she’s lost most of her belongings.

“Seventy years of my memories. It’s all gone. It hurts. I’m sorry,” Smith said as she became emotional.

Smith and many others have no smoke or fire damage in their apartments. Because the entire building has been condemned, from fire smoke and water damaged, nothing can be retrieved.

"It's unfortunate everyone lost everything,” said Tesa Basin.

Bassin, Janice Smith and the Keatings all lived in apartments that received no fire or smoke damage.

“They had all their valuables, a lot of personal stuff, my dad’s naval career. They just want to chance to recover it,” said John Keating son Mike Keating.

There’s a small chance they may be able to recover some items after demolition.

Besides the heartbreak of losing everything they own, the next struggle is to find housing for 127 people. Many of those people had Section 8 vouchers for affordable housing and there’s an affordable housing shortage.

Fairfax County emergency management people are trying to help, but it’s tough.

“A lot of people that had mobility issues they just can’t going to any regular apart apartment it has to be handicap accessible," said Seamus Mooney, Director of emergency management operations for Fairfax County.

Basin is having no luck so far.

“I called about 10 of them already and they’re all busy,” said Bazin.

It’s like having the rug pulled out from under your life.

“I got a look for something else, start over again from the beginning,” said Smith.

If you’d like to help the people displaced from the fires, the non-profit organization Western Fairfax Christian Ministries is excepting gift cards.

It’s located at 4511 Daly Dr., Suite J, Chantilly, VA 20151

