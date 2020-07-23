Hearing set in suit over Robert E. Lee statue removal plan

The plaintiff is seeking a permanent injunction preventing its removal.

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorneys are due back in court for a hearing in a lawsuit challenging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove a giant Confederate statue in Virginia’s capital city.

State Attorney Gen. Mark Herring has asked the court to dissolve an existing injunction barring the removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's historic Monument Avenue.

The injunction was issued in a lawsuit filed by descendant of two signatories to a 1890 deed that transferred the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on to the state.