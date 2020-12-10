Health district in Virginia to drop 'Jefferson' from name

Directors with the Thomas Jefferson Health District that serves Charlottesville and other Virginia localities want to change the name to Blue Ridge Health District.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Concerns over Thomas Jefferson’s history of owning enslaved people has prompted a local health district in Virginia to drop the Founding Father’s name and call itself the Blue Ridge Health District.

Director Denise Bonds told The Daily Progress in Charlottesville last week that the name change is an effort to be more inclusive.

She said Jefferson was a really important historical figure. But she said individuals in the community are descendants of Jefferson's slaves.