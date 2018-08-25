LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA -- Health officials in Virginia are investigating possible dates of measles exposure in Loudoun County.

At two specific locations in Loudoun County, officials say people may have been exposed to a person with measles.

The following are the dates, locations and times of expected exposure:

Inova Medical Center at 205 Hirst Road, Purcellville, VA, on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Riverbend Building at 44084 Riverside Parkway, Lansdowne, VA, on Monday, August 20, 2018 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Health officials would like to remind the public that measles are highly contagious.

If you think you may have been at the above locations during the specified times, officials suggest to do the following:

If you have received at least one dose of measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine in the past, your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low.

If you have never received MMR vaccine, you may be at risk of measles. If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately limit your exposure to others. Please call your primary health care provider to discuss further care. Call ahead before going to the office or the emergency room and tell your primary health care provider's office that you were exposed to measles.

Residents who believe they may have been exposed to measles at these two locations on the dates and during the time frames indicated, and have never received an MMR vaccine, please call 703-771-5512 and leave a message with your contact information and a Health Department representative will follow up with you.

