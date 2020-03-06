Hampton protest at Peninsula Town Center sees police kneeling, property damage, 'homemade incendiary device'

Early Tuesday night, the protests at Peninsula Town Center were peaceful. Police said then, a protester set off a homemade explosive near officers.

HAMPTON, Va. — Correction: an earlier version of this story said there was tear gas at Peninsula Town Center. Police have not yet identified what kind of gas was used during the incident.

As the sun rose on Peninsula Town Center after a night of demonstrations, shop damage was plain to see.

Broken glass, strewn clothes and broken mannequins were just some of the things lying on the sidewalks.

Early Tuesday evening, videos of a peaceful protests there were circulating on social media. There were even some videos of police officers kneeling to show support to the protesters at the scene.

By Wednesday morning, there were videos of people running from an unidentified gas in the shopping center.

The question on everyone's mind: what caused the shift?

In a Wednesday morning statement, the Hampton Police Division said after a peaceful march and traffic stop, when two groups of protesters reconvened together, "a demonstrator set off a homemade incendiary device and shots were fired near the officers."

Police said the crowd would not disperse, and some protesters started throwing "glass bottles filled with feces and urine and other items at officers on the scene."

That's when Virginia State Police, the Hampton Sheriff’s Office, the Newport News Police Department and the Portsmouth Police Department stepped in to respond with the Hampton Police Division.

Police did not address the gas shown in videos from protesters at the scene.

One protester was hurt, but refused medical assistance, according to a release from Hampton Police.

Eight adults and two juveniles were arrested before the crowd completely dispersed, around 1 a.m. on June 3.

Black Lives Matter 757 tweeted they were not affiliated with Tuesday night's Hampton demonstration and said it "might be a setup."

The group has organized several protests in the area since the death of George Floyd, calling for an end to systemic racial violence.

Hampton Police also said this was not a Black Lives Matter event, and wrote that they are working to apprehend the people who vandalized businesses in Peninsula Town Center during the demonstration.

"While the Hampton Police Division supports the right to peaceful protest, demonstrations that incite violence and mayhem cannot and will not be tolerated in our society and in particular, our City," wrote a spokesperson.