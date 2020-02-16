MOUNT VERNON, Va. — Celebrating President's Day may not feel revolutionary, but residents and officials from Alexandria sure want it to be festive. To celebrate George Washington's birthday, the town is throwing a special parade and concert on Monday, jammed back with colonial festivities.

The parade will kick off at 1 p.m., winding through a one-mile route in Old Town. Expect color guards, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, lots of music and an appearance from the Alexandria Fire Department.

The parade is organized by the George Washington Birthday Celebration Committee, who works with local Virginia museums, historical societies, businesses and citizens to support George Washington-themed events each February and throughout the year. The group has been together since 1976 and said that celebrating Washington's birthday has been a tradition that dates back to the Revolutionary War.

Here is the expected parade route for Monday's event.

George Washington Birthday Committee

And if you miss the exact parade, you don't have to worry. There will also concerts in the Market Square starting at 11 a.m., as well as a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the American Revolution in the Old Presbyterian Meeting House’s churchyard.

Those who want to make an extra-long trek out to George Washington's home in Mount Vernon can expect another huge celebration. Admission is free and will include a wreath-laying at the first president's tomb.

RELATED: These are the requirements to be a 'Racing President' at Nats Park

RELATED: Relive the 2019 World Series excitement with the premiere of a new documentary

RELATED: NYC Thanksgiving parade balloons may be grounded this year

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.