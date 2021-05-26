Northern Virginia residents frustrated by loud street racing noises

Residents along Interstate 66 said the noises are loud enough to wake them up in the middle of the night.

ARLINGTON, Va. — While the illegal activity of street racing isn't new in the DMV, residents in northern Virginia say the problem has noticeably gotten worse over the last few months.

Dianne Vandiever joined countless other residents who live along Interstate 66 in between Interstate 495 and the Sycamore Street exit. Even if her home sits right next to the state highway, Vandiever said the loud noises of street racing have become more prevalent to the point they would wake her up at night.

"I've lived here for 20 years and I've experienced a lot of traffic noise but nothing like this," Vandiever told WUSA9. "I hear Metro and general traffic noises occasionally but we never heard this."

A Nextdoor conversation with other neighbors confirms her exact thoughts and experience. One resident said, "noise levels due to this activity have reached ear-splitting crescendos and it seems to go on most of the time. Another resident commented, "it has absolutely increased in frequency and to decibel levels that are intrusive."

Vandiever suspects the pandemic helped play a role in the increase, but others mentioned the recent widening project of the interstate may have allowed more space and chances for the racers. They say they'd like to see more enforcement.

A specific correlation may be hard to pinpoint, but officials with the Fairfax County Police Department said they're "aware of quality of life and safety issues resulting from street racing activities or modifications made to certain motor vehicles." A spokesperson asked witnesses to immediately call 911.

Virginia State Police is the agency responsible for enforcement. As of Tuesday afternoon, the spokesperson hasn't responded to the request for comment.

An Arlington County Police spokesperson said the department works with VSP on any highway complaints but said they weren't aware of any noise complaints.

🚗🏁 LATEST FROM INSURIFY INSIGHTS: Vin Diesel, is that you? These states have a serious street racing problem. Can you guess which ones are feeling the need for (too much) speed? https://t.co/RkJbsKRH4P — insurify (@insurify) June 28, 2019

Virginia already tops the nation in having the most street racing violations, according to a 2019 Insurify report.

Street racing not only is a noise nuisance but dangerous for people out on the streets.

Two D.C. police officers have been charged for allegedly street racing and crashing their patrol cars.