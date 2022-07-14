Fauquier County parents want books removed from school over content

The parental rights group Moms for Liberty filed a complaint over three books they viewed as inappropriate and graphic for students.

WARRENTON, Va. — Debates over what kind of books are in classrooms have dominated school board meetings in different districts including Fairfax and Spotsylvania Counties.

The conversation has reached Fauquier County where parents have recently filed a complaint against some books.

Parents with the Fauquier County chapter of the national parental rights group Moms for Liberty want three books removed from classrooms and libraries over their concerns they are too graphic and inappropriate for children.

"It was shocking for us to find this graphic, explicit, sexual, violent material being presented to children as young as sixth grade," Moms for Liberty Treasurer Amie Bowman said.

Bowman also presented her thoughts in the recent school board meeting on Monday when she said, "The point of disagreement is in whether the literary merit of these books outweighs the lewd nature of the content."

The three books in question are "Deogratias," "Out of Darkness" and "A Court of Mist and Fury," which is currently in a hearing process to determine if it is too obscene for students in Virginia Beach.

The group argued the books violate the code of conduct.

"Obviously, they need to follow their own conduct, but we have damaging material here," Moms for Liberty Vice Chair Natalie Erdossy said. ''It's not a moral argument."

In a statement to WUSA9, Fauquier County Public Schools said it "welcomes ongoing conversations with all stakeholders in our school community. We view students and their families as partners in the educational journey."

The school policy said, "While libraries would not in any case include the sensational, overdramatic, or pornographic, the appearance of sexual incidents or profanity shall not automatically disqualify a book."

The group is also facing opposition from other parents who said the decision should be left up to educators. One resident said she trusted educators who deem the books appropriate for children.

"I think it's very important that we as a community trust our educators to do what's best for children," one parent said in the meeting. "When you're targeting books to be removed, you may be protecting one student but you may be endangering another student. Representation is very important."

As part of protocol under School Board Policy 6-5.7, a committee will review the content of the book and eventually provide a recommendation.

Moms for Life said if it disagrees, they will appeal.