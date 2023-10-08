Gov. Youngkin orders flags to half-staff after Hamas attack on Israel

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday, October 14.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags at public institutions in Virginia be lowered to pay respect to those killed in the surprise Hamas attack on Israel.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday, October 14.

Flags should be "be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds to honor the lives lost in the horrific terror attack committed against Israel and to hold those injured and held hostage in our thoughts," Youngkin said in a release Sunday.

This comes one day after Israeli authorities say Hamas militants launched a series of attacks from Gaza into Israel.

On Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war and approved "significant military steps" to retaliate against Hamas.