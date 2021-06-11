New hires could get $500 stipend under new Virginia program

The program will target small businesses with 100 or fewer employees that are paying new hires at least $15 an hour.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a new grant program Friday that would match stipends of up to $500 for new hires at small businesses.

It's called the Return to Earn program and is aimed at getting Virginians back to work--and also help small businesses struggling to fill vacant positions.

It will match cash stipends of up to $500 that businesses can give to new hires to help them transition back to work.

The program will target small businesses with 100 or fewer employees that are paying new hires at least $15 an hour.

“Many Virginians who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic still face a variety of barriers to returning to work like access to affordable child care, transportation, and a living wage,” said Governor Northam. “These bonuses will serve as an incentive for unemployed workers to get back into the workforce while also helping employers fill vacant jobs."

The payment can be given to the employee through a lump sum when he or she is hired or in installments to offset the costs of child care or transportation.

The announcement took place at Harvest on Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Mayor Bobby Dyer and Rep. Elaine Luria were also in attendance at the news conference.

Dyer said many small businesses--especially at the Oceanfront--are struggling to hire people. He said he's excited for this new program to help them.

The governor will later head to Woodside High School in Newport News to ceremoniously sign Senate Bill 1196 and House Bill 1904.

Both bills would require all educators' evaluations to consider cultural competency.

Also, any history teacher seeking a license would need to have an endorsement in teaching African American history.