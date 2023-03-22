Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Virginia's new superintendent of public instruction

Lisa Coons’ appointment as the Commonwealth’s chief school officer goes into effect on April 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the appointment of the state’s 27th superintendent of public instruction on Wednesday.

Tennessee Chief Academic Officer Lisa Coons was appointed the role, which will go into effect on April 17.

“Dr. Coons’ proven leadership will serve Virginia’s students, families and teachers well and help make Virginia’s education system best-in-class,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said.

Prior to this role, Coons served in multiple leadership roles in K-12 education. She most recently served as chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education, where she led all birth to grade-12 academic programming, including K-12 teaching and learning in language arts, mathematics, science, and fine arts; early childhood education; voluntary pre-K and head start.

I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lisa Coons, as the new Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jeremy Raley as the new Chief of Staff, and Dale Sturdifen to the Board of Education: https://t.co/BQxzd2e94F pic.twitter.com/Yosgei466k — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) March 22, 2023

“I am honored that Governor Youngkin has selected me to serve as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction in collaboration with Secretary Guidera,” Coons said. “The governor has set a bold academic agenda that puts students first and empowers families to help set priorities for their children. We have an opportunity in Virginia to be the country’s best state for education, and we’ll achieve that vision through partnerships with families, educators and school division leaders.”

This announcement comes after Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announced her resignation in a letter to Gov. Youngkin on March 1. The resignation was effective on March 9.

In addition to the appointment of state superintendent, the governor also announced the appointment of Goochland County Superintendent Jeremy Raley as the Virginia Department of Education’s new chief of staff. He has been in public education for 26 years, serving as superintendent for the county since 2016.