Good Samaritans jump in after man shoves officer to the ground and presses thumb into eye, police claim

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Good Samaritans worked to help a police officer after a man reportedly shoved the officer to the ground before pressing his thumbs into the officer's eye during a robbery investigation in Manassas.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Sudley Road and Irongate Way just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported robbery.

While responding to the robbery, officers noticed a man walking in the area who matched the suspect description. When an officer attempted to detain the man, police claim he resisted.

During the struggle, police claim the man got on top of the officer and pushed their head into the ground before using his thumb to press into the officer's eye.

A group of people nearby saw what was happening and jumped in to help the officer detain the man, who was later identified as Brayan Villalta Vasquez. The officer was treated for minor injuries following the arrest.

Police claim Vasquez had multiple pressed pills consistent with fentanyl in his possession when he was arrested. He has been charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and possession of a schedule I/II narcotic. He is currently being held without bond.

