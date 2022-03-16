Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants lawmakers to suspend gas tax for 3 months

The governor estimated the move would save drivers 26 cents per gallon at a time when prices have skyrocketed.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said Wednesday that he wants the General Assembly to pass legislation to suspend the state gas tax for three months.

Youngkin estimated the gas tax holiday would save drivers 26 cents per gallon of gas and 27 cents per gallon of diesel at a time when prices have skyrocketed.

“This is a break that people need right now, and the whole purpose of suspending the gas tax was to recognize Virginians have real needs to save money and we need to do it now," Youngkin said.

The governor's proposal would suspend the gas tax in May, June and July and phase it back in throughout August and September.

"We actually have an expectation we're going to have $1.1 billion more in the Commonwealth Transportation fund than we thought. And so this will cost a little over $400 million. We'll still have $700 million more than we thought to fund road projects and fill potholes," Youngkin said.

Youngkin said he would send a bill to lawmakers when they reconvene soon for a special session. He did not say when that would be.

House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn is pushing for an action she said can help drivers immediately, through an executive order to activate a state law targeting price gouging.

“Moving forward with the governor's announcement, that's going to take some time, right. First, we have to hear about the bill, we have to see a draft, then there has to be a special session," Filler-Corn said in an interview with WUSA9. "We can move forward today by having the governor issue this executive order and triggering the anti-price gouging act."