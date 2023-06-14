x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

All clear given at Prince William County elementary school after bomb threat

Police say no devices were found, but Glenkirk Elementary School was briefly evacuated.

More Videos

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating a report of a bomb threat at an elementary school in Gainesville, Virginia. According to police, students at Glenkirk Elementary evacuated Wednesday morning. 

Prince William County Police were called to the scene on Sedge Wren Drive for an alleged bomb threat just before 10 a.m. Police said no device is expected at the school, but the building was evacuated as a precaution. 

A Prince William County Schools spokesperson said students were transported to Marsteller Middle School to safely continue their day. Parents or guardians are allowed to pick up their student at the middle school, but should have proper identification ready.

The all clear was given following a thorough search of the school. School faculty staff and students will resume normal activities once they return to the elementary school. 

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out