Girl sexually assaulted while sleeping in her own home by stranger who broke in, police search for suspect

The girl said the suspect came back later and tried to convince her to leave with him. He left after she refused.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say went into a home and sexually assaulted a sleeping girl in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, officers were called to a home on N. Glebe Road just before 7 a.m. for a sexual assault that happened during a burglary.

When officers arrived they learned a young girl was sleeping when she woke up just after 1 a.m. and found a man had gotten into her house. The suspect then touched the girl inappropriately. She kicked him and he left.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 45 years old. He has dark hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and light-colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McGuire at 703-228-4173 or tmcguire@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).