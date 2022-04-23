Ghaisar family speaks out against VA Attorney General's dismissal of state's appeal case

Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares dismissed the state's appeal case prosecuting the two officers involved with fatally shooting Bijan Ghaisar in 2017.

Ghaisar's parents alongside Scott Surovell, State Senator for the 36th District in Virginia spoke out against the Attorney General's decision and communicated their disappointment in the decision.

Surovell stated he was upset, disappointed and disturbed by the Virginia Attorney General's decision.

Ghaisar's mother, Kelly Ghaisar announced that on September 17, 2022 the family will be hosting a celebration and rally at the Lincoln memorial to honor her son's 30th birthday and speak out against the dismissal of the case.

Kelly Ghaisar said the family is requesting that Attorney General Merrick Garland to reopen Ghaisar's case "based on deposition and findings through our civil case and to look into misconduct of Attorney General Miyares."

Ghaisar's father, James Ghaisar became emotional when speaking about his son and recollecting his fatal death.

"I beg everyone who is watching me to put yourself, for a few seconds, in my sad life [and understand] that I have endured [a lot] for four years and five months and judge for yourself," said James Ghaisar.