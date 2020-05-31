George Floyd protests start in Prince William County, streets blocked and police warn citizens

Protesters disrupted traffic from the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall. Police want citizens to shelter indoors.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County law enforcement is asking its citizens to shelter indoors as civil unrest in the county has been seen as part of protests over the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

The Prince William County Police Department has confirmed that protesters have disrupted traffic from the Sudley Road Corridor from I-66 to the Manassas Mall.

"If you live in the area; shelter in place indoors until further notice," said the department in a Facebook post on Saturday evening. "Unlawful assembly was declared, all persons must vacate the area."

Protests erupted nationwide days after his death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after Chauvin held his knee on the man's neck for multiple minutes, even after Floyd said he was having trouble breathing.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with local prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.

D.C. was among cities across the nation who held protests Friday night demanding the remaining three officers involved in Floyd's death to be arrested and charged. These protests in the Nation's Capital have carried over into Saturday.