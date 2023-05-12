General manager of Alexandria restaurant indicted for embezzlement

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A grand jury in Alexandria indicted a 53-year-old woman on charges claiming she embezzled more than $600,000 from Hank's Oyster Bar.
On May 8, Claude Ibrahim was indicted on 17 counts of felony embezzlement from her time as a general manager at Hank's Oyster Bar restaurant in Old Town Alexandria.
Authorities say Ibrahim allegedly embezzled the over $600,000 over the course of eight and a half years while working at the restaurant.
These charges will be tried before the Circuit Court for the City of Alexandria.
Authorities say each count of felony embezzlement carries a potential maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
A circuit court has ordered Ibrahim to be released on her own recognizance.
A trial date has yet to be set.
