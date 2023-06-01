'Life of the party, the family' | Fundraiser launched for Dumfries shooting victims, including toddler killed

Journee Carroll Ward, 3, was killed in a shooting inside her house, and several of her family members are still hospitalized.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUMFRIES, Va. — A northern Virginia family is trying to pick up the pieces, after unthinkable tragedy.

Prince William County Police say Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, shot five minors Wednesday in the 17900 block of Milroy Court, including his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators say a fight broke out between the couple, escalating until shots were fired.

Inside the home, police found four more victims who had been shot in the basement ranging from 3 to 17 years old. The youngest died on the scene, according to police.

Journee Carroll Ward loved to dance and sing, according to her Aunt, Alexis.

"She was the life of the party, of this family," Alexis said.

Alexis said the family has been through a lot in the last few months. In September, Journee's mom, Portia, passed away from diabetic complications. A family friend, Alix, said Journee is what held the family together after Portia's death.

"She would take her chubby hand and wipe your tears," Alix said.

Alexis and Alix told WUSA9 that as of Friday afternoon, the four other minors who were shot remain in the hospital, with one of the siblings still on a ventilator

"This is mass trauma," Alix said..