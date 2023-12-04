Funding secured to potentially remove two hills along Lee Chapel Road

In January two teens were killed and a third was seriously hurt after they crashed along Lee Chapel Road.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County is considering removing two hills along Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, and now officials during a town hall Wednesday night announced they have the funding to potentially move forward.

In January, two South County High School students, Ariana Haftsavar, 16, and Ashlyn Brotemarkle, 16, were killed and another student was seriously hurt in a crash on Lee Chapel Road. Police said evidence from the crash, showed that the Lexus was traveling 100.7 mph before the crash. Police also said the car was airborne for about 130 feet.

While police would not confirm if the teens were "hill jumping", Supervisor Herrity told WUSA9 the hills along Lee Chapel Road are notorious for exactly that.

"The hill is an attractive nuisance. It is encouraging our younger drivers to hill jump," said Herrity.

In February, he and other Fairfax County supervisors met with VDOT and FCDOT.

By the end of March, Herrity told WUSA9 that FCDOT and VDOT came back to them with three possible options:

Removal of the principal hill (this would include two 11-foot lanes and a 6-foot shoulder on each side of the roadway and assumes VDOT would allow the road’s full closure during construction which would save about $2M in costs just related to maintenance of traffic were it to remain open). Removal of both hills (this also includes two 11-foot lanes and a 6-foot shoulder on each side of the roadway and assumes VDOT would allow the road’s full closure during construction). Relocate the roadway as the first phase of the four-lane widening as shown on the comprehensive plan. This would construct a new two-lane roadway to the east of the existing roadway adjacent to the hills only. The existing roadway could remain in use during most of the construction; however, it has a significant impact on park property.

In April, Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity hosted a town hall, alongside Delegate Tran, Senator Barker, Supervisor Storck, Chairman McKay, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and the Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT).

At the start of the town hall, Senator Barker announced that he had secured $4 million in state funding. That amount, combined with the $5 million secured over the summer, means if approved the county can move forward with removing two hills along Lee Chapel Road.

In July, Supervisor Herrity said the board supported his motion to adjust the Transportation Priorities Plan to provide initial funding of $5 million for the Lee Chapel Road safety project.

He says this brings the total secured funding to $9 million, the amount needed to fund the eliminate the two hills and include two 11-foot lanes and a 6-foot shoulder on each side of the roadway. By addressing the hills and bringing the road up to current design and safety standards, Supervisor Herrity says it will remove the incentive to “catch air” and improve overall safety on this stretch of roadway.