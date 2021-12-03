This Virginia school official is delivering free meals to students using food trucks

The trucks, decked out with speakers, horns and music, deliver thousands of meals a day.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — When the pandemic emptied classrooms in March 2020, many students were cut off from school meals. One school official in Fredericksburg found a way to bring the cafeteria to them - using food trucks.

Brian Kiernan, the Food Services Director at Fredericksburg City Public Schools, has been running a summer mobile meal program since 2014. Last March, he expanded the idea into a year-round operation. In a matter of weeks, Kiernan recruited a team of volunteers to join him in delivering healthy meals to thousands of students stuck at home.

“Kids coming out...getting food, that’s the most rewarding part,” Kiernan said. “There is no other reward you can get that’s higher than satisfying a young person and giving them nutritious food.”

Nutrition is a priority for Kiernan, who said the trucks also serve as a form of education. The program's motto is “learning tastes good.”

“They’re getting these things that they’re exposed to on the truck sometimes and not at home,” Kiernan said.

Those items can include fresh vegetables and hot meals like dumplings and lasagna. The bright red trucks serve six options per day and are complete with a menu. Each vehicle is equipped with food warmer and a refrigerator to handle both produce and hot meals. Kiernan knows the systems well because he built them.

One of the trucks is an old potato chip truck and the other two are smaller buses. Kiernan, who has a background in mechanical engineering, designed the outside of the truck and handled the mechanics himself.

He did so with kids in mind. The trucks are equipped with large speakers and horns and can play music to announce their arrival.

In a year that has pushed many families into poverty and hunger, the food trucks are intended to make nutrition fun and accessible. The meals are served not only by a friendly face but also a familiar one.

“You’ll see that you watch these kids grow up,” Kiernan said. “And they recognize the truck.”

With Fredericksburg’s current hybrid learning model, Kiernan says about 25 percent of students are back in schools. But the meal delivery program is ramping up in preparation for the summer months when kids will, once again, be out of the classroom.

Kiernan has employed bus drivers, retired educators and other workers. They are all committed to serving the kids and families for as long as they are needed.