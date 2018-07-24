FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A Fredericksburg Police officer was injured on Monday evening after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The officer responded to a call that came in around 5:40 p.m. about the 1900 block of Airport Avenue. According to police, he received an injury shortly thereafter, but they haven’t specified how the officer was injured.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

A suspect was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. The Virginia State Police, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation.

