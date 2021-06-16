Four Fredericksburg teens charged for breaking in to James Monroe High School

Police say the teenagers caused thousands of dollars in damage and stole thousands of dollars in electronics.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested and charged with breaking into James Monroe High School earlier this month, police said.

Fredericksburg Police said the four suspects broke into the school on Saturday, June 5 and vandalized the school. They caused thousands of dollars in damage and stole thousands of dollars in electronics, according to police.

All four suspects are from Fredericksburg, and all of them were charged for breaking and entering, felony destruction of property and grand larceny.

Fredericksburg Police did not identify the people involved because they are under the age of 18.

Police did not provide an exact estimate of the damage, or disclose what items had been stolen.

Additional details were not immediately available.